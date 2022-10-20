TOMI Environmental bags order from National Institutes of Health
Oct. 20, 2022
- TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (or HHS), the largest biomedical research agency in the world, has purchased SteraMist disinfection systems for its Africa-based Biosafety Level 3 Laboratory (BSL-3) laboratory.
- In total, NIH has deployed approximately 30 SteraMist machines across eleven divisions.
- Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI, states, “SteraMist is used throughout many government agencies, and we take pride in supporting customers like NIH. TOMI will continue to develop additional uses for SteraMist to promote NIH’s mission and we look forward to continuing to service their needs for many years to come.”
