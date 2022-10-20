Google starts local cloud region in Israel, aimed at increasing jobs, growth

Oct. 20, 2022 9:19 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLAMZNBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

South Lake Union

400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) said on Thursday that the local cloud region in Israel is now open, with the initiative done to boost jobs and growth in the country.
  • According to a blog post from the company, citing data from AlphaBeta Economics, the Google Cloud region in Tel Aviv will add a cumulative $7.6B to Israel's GDP by 2030 and support the creation of 21,200 jobs in just that year.
  • "This partnership can enable the government, and private companies operating in regulated industries, to simplify the way in which users are served, create a uniform approach to digital security, and support compliance and residency requirements," Google wrote in the post.
  • Israel had previously signed a deal with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) Web Services for its Nimbus cloud project, Reuters reported.
  • Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) said it would be hosting a launch event in Tel Aviv on November 9.
  • Earlier this month, it was reported that Europe's antitrust regulators were preparing charges against Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) over its advertising technology business.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.