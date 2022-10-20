Google starts local cloud region in Israel, aimed at increasing jobs, growth
Oct. 20, 2022
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) said on Thursday that the local cloud region in Israel is now open, with the initiative done to boost jobs and growth in the country.
- According to a blog post from the company, citing data from AlphaBeta Economics, the Google Cloud region in Tel Aviv will add a cumulative $7.6B to Israel's GDP by 2030 and support the creation of 21,200 jobs in just that year.
- "This partnership can enable the government, and private companies operating in regulated industries, to simplify the way in which users are served, create a uniform approach to digital security, and support compliance and residency requirements," Google wrote in the post.
- Israel had previously signed a deal with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) Web Services for its Nimbus cloud project, Reuters reported.
- Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) said it would be hosting a launch event in Tel Aviv on November 9.
- Earlier this month, it was reported that Europe's antitrust regulators were preparing charges against Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) over its advertising technology business.
