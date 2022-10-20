Lamb Weston to acquire full stakes in European Meijer Frozen Foods JV for €700 million
Oct. 20, 2022 9:21 AM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) has signed deal to acquire the remaining 50% interest in its European frozen potato business with Meijer Frozen Foods, the Idaho-based company stated Thursday.
- The deal requires Lamb Weston to pay Meijer Frozen Foods €525 million cash and €175 million worth of shares, which is to see the funding coming in through the cash in hand and new borrowings.
- “Lamb-Weston/Meijer was built over the last 28 years, and we’re grateful to Meijer Frozen Foods for their longstanding partnership,” said Tom Werner, President and CEO of Lamb Weston.
- The joint venture is claimed as one of the leading suppliers of frozen potato products in EMEA region with annual net sales of about €954 million in FY 2022.
- Once the acquisition is completed, Lamb Weston will obtain the ownership of an additional five manufacturing facilities worldwide, including four facilities in the Netherlands and one in the United Kingdom alongside a sixth manufacturing facility through a 75% interest in a joint venture in Austria.
- Lamb Weston said its targeted long-term net leverage range of 3.5x to 4.0x remains unchanged.
- Closing of the transaction is expected in H2 2023.
