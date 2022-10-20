SQZ Biotech spikes as H.C. Wainwright initiates with Buy citing platform technology
Oct. 20, 2022 9:24 AM ETSQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ)RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ), a biotech focused on cell therapies, added ~5% pre-market Thursday after H.C. Wainwright launched its coverage with a Buy rating and a $5 target highlighting the company’s Cell Squeeze technology platform.
- The analyst Emily Bodnar notes that the Cell Squeeze technology is designed to address many shortcomings in current cell therapy platforms as it doesn’t require lymphodepletion, allows flexibility of cell type and cargo, and faster production while maintaining cell health and function.
- The Antigen Presenting Cell (APC) platform, SQZ’s most advanced cell therapy technology is a collaboration with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) which validates its potential, the analyst argued.
- Bodnar sees multiple catalysts ahead for SQZ before year-end as the company expects to report updated data for the APC program and initial data for eAPC and AAC programs in Q4 2022.
- Early this year, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for SQZ’s APC clinical candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, for HPV16+ advanced or metastatic tumors.
