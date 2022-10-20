SQZ Biotech spikes as H.C. Wainwright initiates with Buy citing platform technology

Oct. 20, 2022 9:24 AM ETSQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ)RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ), a biotech focused on cell therapies, added ~5% pre-market Thursday after H.C. Wainwright launched its coverage with a Buy rating and a $5 target highlighting the company’s Cell Squeeze technology platform.
  • The analyst Emily Bodnar notes that the Cell Squeeze technology is designed to address many shortcomings in current cell therapy platforms as it doesn’t require lymphodepletion, allows flexibility of cell type and cargo, and faster production while maintaining cell health and function.
  • The Antigen Presenting Cell (APC) platform, SQZ’s most advanced cell therapy technology is a collaboration with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) which validates its potential, the analyst argued.
  • Bodnar sees multiple catalysts ahead for SQZ before year-end as the company expects to report updated data for the APC program and initial data for eAPC and AAC programs in Q4 2022.
  • Early this year, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for SQZ’s APC clinical candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, for HPV16+ advanced or metastatic tumors.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.