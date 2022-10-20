Arcimoto stock rises 5% before the bell on job cuts, restructuring update
Oct. 20, 2022 9:27 AM ETArcimoto, Inc. (FUV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) on Thursday announced the next phase of its strategic restructuring plan, under which it cut operations spend and shed jobs to maximize shareholder value, sending its shares 4.9% higher before the bell.
- These actions are expected to reduce annual costs by ~$20M.
- The restructuring plan includes significantly increasing sales backlog, expanding vehicle delivery to new states, ramping up production and exploring all strategic alternatives.
- Arcimoto (FUV) also said it is now accepting orders from customers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, and Washington D.C., with first deliveries expected in Nov.
- The firm said this marks its largest sales expansion ever.
Comments