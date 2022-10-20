Bank of Princeton to acquire Noah Bank

  • The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) plans to acquire Noah Bank in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$25.4M, or $6.00 per share, as part of the Bank's ongoing strategy to expand its presence in its core markets. 
  • Transaction is expected to close in Q2 2023.
  • Purchase price equates to ~79.7% of tangible book value as of June 30, 2022.
  • Following the transaction, the Bank will have ~$1.9B in total assets, $1.6B in loans and $1.6Bn in deposits, with 29 branches serving the southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the New York City markets.
  • Stock up 1.2% during pre-market

