DIOS acquires the Nemiscau-north Lithium property
Oct. 20, 2022 9:14 AM ETDios Exploration Inc. (DOS:CA), DIOSFDIOSFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dios Exploration (OTCPK:DIOSF) acquires the Nemiscau-North Lithium battery metal property totalling 164 wholly-owned claims for 9274 hectares along Pontax River, some 15km north of Nemaska Cree village, within Eeyou Istchee James Bay prolific lithium region of central Quebec.
- It is also located between the advanced Pivert-Rose lithium project of Critical Elements Corp. to the north, Nemaska Lithium Wabouchi deposit to the east and northwest Cygnus Pontax-Lithium drilled prospect.
- The Nemiscau-North claims are also located at the head of a robust SW glacial dispersal train hosting anomalous bottom lake sediments varying between 15-37.6ppm Li for over 40-50km down-ice.
