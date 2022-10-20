Repay Holdings selected by SpendMend to be exclusive provider of accounts payable technology

Oct. 20, 2022 9:30 AM ETRepay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) announced an exclusive referral partnership with a leading provider of solutions to optimize the cost-cycle for the healthcare industry, SpendMend.
  • The company will provide SpendMend’s clients with advanced automation capabilities for accounts payable disbursements, enabling healthcare providers and hospitals to streamline their internal operations and benefit from a greater degree of control and transparency over money movement in their organization.

  • “As we continue to enhance our footprint in the healthcare industry, working with SpendMend and their roster of hospital clients is an extremely exciting opportunity. We look forward to delivering exceptional service and advanced solutions that prioritize secure, seamless supplier and vendor payments for hospitals across the country,” said Darin Horrocks, EVP Business Payments, REPAY.

