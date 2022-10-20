Nucor's Q3 profit drops 20% on lower steel shipping volumes

Oct. 20, 2022 9:28 AM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) -4% pre-market Thursday after missing Q3 adjusted earnings estimates, citing lower shipping volumes in its steel mills segment, although higher prices lifted revenues slightly to $10.5B.

Q3 net income fell to $1.69B, or $6.50/share, from $2.13B, or $7.28/share, in the year-ago quarter, but revenues rose to $10.5B from $10.3B a year earlier, as average sales price per ton rose 14% Y/Y while falling 3% Q/Q.

Total tons shipped to outside customers fell 11% Y/Y and 8% Q/Q to 6.4M tons, while total steel mill shipments slid 10% Y/Y and 9% Q/Q.

Overall operating rates at the company's steel mills dropped to 77% in Q3, compared to 85% in Q2 and 96% in the year-ago quarter.

Nucor (NUE) expects Q4 earnings to fall from Q3 levels due to "increasingly challenging market conditions" and "economic uncertainty."

Nucor's (NUE) stock price return shows a 4.5% YTD gain and a 12.5% increase during the past year.

