Helix and BM Technologies to provide embedded banking solutions
Oct. 20, 2022
- Helix by Q2 (NYSE:QTWO), a cloud-native platform purpose-built for embedded finance, and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) to provide comprehensive embedded banking solutions for consumer brands, combining Helix’s embedded finance platform and bank partnerships with BM Technologies’ app development services and program management.
- “The combination of Helix's embedded finance platform with our comprehensive app development services and program management will enable us to better meet the needs of the rapidly evolving financial services market. Together we will solve the critical market needs around flexibility, scalability, innovation, and speed to market. Given our cloud-first technology stack, we will be able to easily integrate Q2’s user-friendly tools into our platform to provide our customers with a seamless experience. In addition, our complementary solutions will be a win-win for everyone involved,” said Jamie Donahue, CTO at BM Technologies.
