Allstate (NYSE:ALL) stock has tanked 12% in early Thursday trading after the insurer preannounced late Wednesday some Q3 results showing that the insurer is having a hard time keeping up with the rate of inflation.

The insurer expects to post a Q3 adjusted net loss of $400M-$450M, impacted by a $875M charge for unfavorable prior-year reserve reestimates, excluding catastrophes. In addition, catastrophe losses are estimated at $763M, pretax, for the quarter.

Allstate (ALL) said the reserve adjustment for personal auto insurance totaled $643M, primarily from bodily injury coverages. Rising medical costs, increased accident severity, more complex medical treatment, and greater attorney representation led to the the higher prior-year reserve estimates, it said.

The miscalculation on such costs has investors worried. The preannouncement "suggests a very bumpy road to core margin improvement, as recurring reserve charges imply that its indicated rate need — based on its previous perception of its underwriting experience — was itself too low, particularly for medical claims that typically have longer tails than do physical damage," wrote KBW analyst Meyer Shields in a note dated Thursday.

Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome said his Overweight recommendation on Allstate (ALL) is based on the company's prospects for cost-cutting, restructuring and distribution changes. "Those efforts may still prove to be more important in the long-term, but in the short-term Allstate's (ALL) inability to get ahead of rising claims inflation is an important concern for investors," he wrote in a note to clients.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan, who has an Underweight rating on the stock, said the bad news from Allstate (ALL), combined with Travelers (TRV) Q3 results and Progressive's (PGR) September results, "shows things continue to get worse for the personal auto sector."

During the pandemic, auto insurance claims plummeted as consumers stayed put due to COVID restrictions. And with fewer cars on the road, severity of accidents also declined. But more normal driving patterns has led to more claims with increased accident severity at a time of elevated inflation.

In September, Citi had Allstate (ALL) on its list of stocks to buy.