NextPlay Technologies announces $15M investment commitment for NextFintech
Oct. 20, 2022 9:35 AM ETNextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) on Thursday announced a binding commitment for $15M investment into its NextFintech division from an institutional investor.
- The commitment includes purchase of NextFintech shares at a pre-money valuation of $150M, warrants to buy shares in NextPlay (NXTP) beneficially owned by NextBank, and an option to convert said NextFintech shares into up to an 18.8% stake in NextBank.
- "Over the next 6 months, we will focus our resources on achieving group profitability via the NextFintech division," said Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut, principal executive officer, NextPlay (NXTP).
- The NextFintech division is comprised of NextBank International, NextShield and Longroot.
