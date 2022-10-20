AbbVie to acquire DJS Antibodies for $255M to bolster immunology pipeline

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is acquiring U.K.-based DJS Antibodies for $255M in cash to strengthen its immunology pipeline.

Privately-held DJS is backed by Oxford Science Enterprises, Johnson & Johnson Innovation — part of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) — Sedgwick Yard and Amgen Ventures, part of Amgen (AMGN).

DJS's lead program is DJS-002, an antibody in preclinical studies to treat a type of lung disease called Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), and other fibrotic diseases, AbbVie said in a press release on Thursday.

AbbVie added that the acquisition will provide access to DJS's proprietary HEPTAD platform, a new approach to antibody discovery with specific capabilities targeting transmembrane protein targets.

"This acquisition will deliver new capabilities to enhance our current antibody research activities, an opportunity to strengthen our immunology portfolio, and provide a strong foothold for expanded research efforts in the dynamic bioscience hub in Oxford, UK," said Jonathon Sedgwick, vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie.

AbbVie added that DJS shareholders will remain eligible for potential additional payments linked to successful achievement of certain development milestones related to the DJS-002 program.

AbbVie expects to retain all current DJS employees and the facility in Oxford.