Ally Financial stock dips after analysts cut ratings on weaker than expected Q3

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock slid 3.5% in early Thursday morning trading after Wells Fargo downgraded shares one of America's biggest auto lenders to Underweight from Equal Weight.

In addressing Ally's (ALLY) weaker than expected third-quarter results, Wells Fargo believes net interest margin pressure and falling used car pricing will keep weighing on fundamentals and sentiment, according to a note written to clients.

"There's not enough clarity on the macro to make their planned December update a positive catalyst, in our view," Wells Fargo noted. While the stock is already off 52% in the past year, "we simply believe the shares will trade back down to a meaningful discount to" tangible book value.

Wells' long-term view on Ally (ALLY) is more bullish, though, saying "they arguably have the best online bank."

During Q3, the company posted higher auto-finance provisions amid growing recessionary risks, but it still generated solid consumer originations with originated yields rising 93 basis points Q/Q to 8.7%, Ally CEO Jeff Brown pointed out in his company's Q3 earnings call.

In a separate note, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck downgraded Ally (ALLY) to Equal Weight from Overweight as macroeconomic-related factors will likely continue to weigh on the stock for the next several quarters, including "1) an aggressive Fed, 2) falling used car prices, and 3) deteriorating consumer credit quality."

The potential for higher for longer interest rates, in particular, is dampening Graseck's outlook on Ally's (ALLY) net interest margin given higher deposit costs. For 2023, she lowered her NIM estimate to 3.5% from 3.7% in a move that drove her EPS estimate 32% lower.

