AT&T CEO John Stankey said Thursday that the telecommunication giant's better-than-expected quarterly results are part of a process of rehabbing the firm's relationship to Wall Street after the turmoil that surrounded its WarnerMedia acquisition and later spinoff.

"We understand that we have to build back the confidence of investors and I think we are doing what we need to do every 90 days to make that happen," the head of AT&T (NYSE:T) told CNBC.

Stankey's comments followed the release of Street-beating results for Q3. The figures included profit and revenue numbers that exceeded analysts' projections, as well as the addition of 964K total subscribers.

On the results, Stankey said the numbers indicated that the firm "continued to make progress" with cash flow that is now in a "much better place." He added that price increases put in place earlier this year "went exactly" as the company expected, with customers generally moving into higher-price, higher-value plans.

The AT&T CEO acknowledged that the firm's capital investment for the quarter was likely "hotter" than many analysts had expected. However, he predicted that these expenses would pay off as investments in its network, especially in the deployment of 5G.

Looking ahead, Stankey expressed concern about high inflation and the impact it would have both on the overall economy and on consumer spending. That said, he noted that AT&T would be insulated by these macro forces, as customers tend to place a high priority on paying their phone bills.

Boosted by its earnings report, T climbed about 4% in Thursday's premarket trading. However, the stock remains about 19% lower for 2022, having come off a 52-week low set earlier this month. Meanwhile, on a 5-year timeline, the stock is down 42% -- part of the strained trust with investors Stankey said he was trying to repair.

Along those lines, the AT&T CEO contended that continuing to deliver solid results would play a large role in drawing investors back to the firm's stock.

"I think what we know throughout history ... is that when the cash goes up, the stock goes up," he said.

Looking at a couple of AT&T's (T) main competitors, Verizon (VZ) has fallen about 30% in 2022, while T-Mobile (TMUS) has climbed about 14%.

For more on T's longer-term prospects, see why Seeking Alpha contributor Steven Fiorillo said the telecom bellwether had hit "rock bottom" headed into its earnings report.