BitMine Immersion Technologies enters a JV, line of credit and gives more updates
Oct. 20, 2022 9:51 AM ETBitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BitMine Immersion Technologies (OTCPK:BMNR) entered into a joint venture with Roc Digital Mining Manager on October 13, with regard to a hosting location in Pecos, Texas which has a capacity of 5-6 megawatts over a five year period.
- Under the JV, company acquired a 30% interest in ROC Manager.
- Bitmine made a capital contribution to ROC Operating of $1,056,000, consisting of one immersion container unit valued at $300,000, six GE Protec 1500 KVA transformers valued at $750,000, and $6,000 cash.
- In order to ensure that company has the ability to execute its expansion initiatives, it has entered into a line of credit with Innovative Digital Investors Emerging Technology for loans of up to $1M.
- Company entered into a Repurchase and Hosting Agreement with The Crypto Company, under which company agreed to repurchase certain ASIC miners which it had previously sold to TCC.
Comments