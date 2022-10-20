Starry Group to cut 50% of workforce, withdraws guidance
- Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY) has decided to lay off about 50% of its workforce to bring down cash burn in what the company calls "an extremely difficult economic climate and capital environment."
- The Massachusetts-based wireless broadband provider stated Thursday it is withdrawing its full year 2022 guidance alongside hiring freeze and exit from FCC’s RDOF program.
- "At present we don’t have the capital to fund our rapid growth. Because of that, we’re focusing our energies on our core business: serving multi-tenant buildings in our existing dense urban markets. Last week, we made the tough decision to withdraw from the FCC’s RDOF program," said Starry’s CEO Chet Kanojia.
- On operational-end, Starry has reported 18% Y/Y growth in homes serviceable to 5.96 million and customer relationships at 91,297, up 66% Y/Y, as at the end of Q3 2022.
- "We continue to expect customer relationships to be greater than 100,000 at the end of fiscal year ’22, reflecting growth of greater than 58% year-over-year," said the management highlighting guidance in the second quarter's earnings conference call.
- Starry shares have lost over 80% since its SPAC listing in March opening at $8.84. That takes the stock trading at $1.32 at pixel time on Thursday.
