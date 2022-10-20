Starry Group to cut 50% of workforce, withdraws guidance

Oct. 20, 2022 9:51 AM ETStarry Group Holdings, Inc. (STRY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment

processor chip, tech environment, blockchain concept

blackdovfx

  • Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY) has decided to lay off about 50% of its workforce to bring down cash burn in what the company calls "an extremely difficult economic climate and capital environment."
  • The Massachusetts-based wireless broadband provider stated Thursday it is withdrawing its full year 2022 guidance alongside hiring freeze and exit from FCC’s RDOF program.
  • "At present we don’t have the capital to fund our rapid growth. Because of that, we’re focusing our energies on our core business: serving multi-tenant buildings in our existing dense urban markets. Last week, we made the tough decision to withdraw from the FCC’s RDOF program," said Starry’s CEO Chet Kanojia.
  • On operational-end, Starry has reported 18% Y/Y growth in homes serviceable to 5.96 million and customer relationships at 91,297, up 66% Y/Y, as at the end of Q3 2022.
  • "We continue to expect customer relationships to be greater than 100,000 at the end of fiscal year ’22, reflecting growth of greater than 58% year-over-year," said the management highlighting guidance in the second quarter's earnings conference call.
  • Ratings: While Wall Street analysts give a Buy to Starry (STRY), Seeking Alpha Quant System sets the stock analysis stand apart at Strong Sell.
  • On Aug. 31, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating flagged a warning that STRY is at the high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared to other Communication Services stock.
  • Starry shares have lost over 80% since its SPAC listing in March opening at $8.84. That takes the stock trading at $1.32 at pixel time on Thursday.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.