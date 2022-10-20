Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) peeled off 8.58% in the first twenty minutes of trading on Thursday after investors reacted to the EV giant's Q3 revenue miss and warning that deliveries could hit a slight speed bump in Q4 due to supply chain and logistical issues.

Other electric vehicle stocks are also feeling a jolt in early trading including Helbiz (HLBZ) -22.79%, Microvast (MVST) -8.62%, Sono Group (SEV) -4.29%, Ayro (AYRO) -2.67%, TuSimple (TSP) -1.89%, and Rivian Automotive (RIVN) -1.67%.

It is a different story for Chinese electric vehicles stocks with comeback bids taking place as the market continues to digest news around semiconductor restrictions between the U.S. and China. XPeng (XPEV) +6.26%, Li Auto (LI) +4.37%, and Nio (NIO) +3.05% all pushed higher.

Dig into the Tesla earnings call transcript.

Read what Wall Street analysts are saying about Tesla.

Check out the most recent Tesla breakdowns from Seeking Alpha authors.