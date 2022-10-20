Tesla is sliding but Chinese electric vehicle stocks are attempting comeback bids
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) peeled off 8.58% in the first twenty minutes of trading on Thursday after investors reacted to the EV giant's Q3 revenue miss and warning that deliveries could hit a slight speed bump in Q4 due to supply chain and logistical issues.
Other electric vehicle stocks are also feeling a jolt in early trading including Helbiz (HLBZ) -22.79%, Microvast (MVST) -8.62%, Sono Group (SEV) -4.29%, Ayro (AYRO) -2.67%, TuSimple (TSP) -1.89%, and Rivian Automotive (RIVN) -1.67%.
It is a different story for Chinese electric vehicles stocks with comeback bids taking place as the market continues to digest news around semiconductor restrictions between the U.S. and China. XPeng (XPEV) +6.26%, Li Auto (LI) +4.37%, and Nio (NIO) +3.05% all pushed higher.
Dig into the Tesla earnings call transcript.
Read what Wall Street analysts are saying about Tesla.
Check out the most recent Tesla breakdowns from Seeking Alpha authors.
Comments (3)