Gilead's Kite gains license to Refuge Biotechnologies platform for blood cancer treatments
Oct. 20, 2022 10:01 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Kite unit has signed a licensing agreement with Refuge Biotechnologies gaining access to the latter's gene expression platform to develop treatments for blood cancers.
- The Refuge platform is a synthetic biology system that uses an expression modulation strategy to inhibit or activate transcription of target genes.
- Terms call for Kite to have an exclusive license to Refuge's intellectual property portfolio for use in blood cancers, and also a library of synthetic gene expression programs for the indications. Refuge retains the rights and programs related to solid tumor indications.
