Gilead's Kite gains license to Refuge Biotechnologies platform for blood cancer treatments

Oct. 20, 2022 10:01 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Maker Of Coronavirus Trial Drug Remdesivir, Gilead Sciences. Inc., Reports Positive Data Coming From Trials

Justin Sullivan

  • Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Kite unit has signed a licensing agreement with Refuge Biotechnologies gaining access to the latter's gene expression platform to develop treatments for blood cancers.
  • The Refuge platform is a synthetic biology system that uses an expression modulation strategy to inhibit or activate transcription of target genes.
  • Terms call for Kite to have an exclusive license to Refuge's intellectual property portfolio for use in blood cancers, and also a library of synthetic gene expression programs for the indications. Refuge retains the rights and programs related to solid tumor indications.
  • See why Seeking Alpha contributor Oyat says that Gilead's (GILD) growth potential is underappreciated.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.