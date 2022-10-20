Xponential Fitness signs master franchise agreement in Kuwait

Oct. 20, 2022 10:00 AM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) has signed a master franchise agreement in Kuwait for its brands Rumble, Club Pilates, StretchLab and CycleBar.
  • The deal, signed with Kuwait Real Estate Company, Aqarat, will result in the opening of a minimum of eight studios early in the initial 10-year term of the agreement, with additional studios to be developed based on market opportunity.
  • Kuwait has the fourth largest fitness industry in the Middle East with annual revenue of nearly $240M.
  • Company currently has studios across multiple brands operating or in development in 15 countries including across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia.
  • Most recently in 2022,it signed master franchise agreements for Club Pilates in Mexico and the UK, and for CycleBar in Japan. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.