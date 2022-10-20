Xponential Fitness signs master franchise agreement in Kuwait
Oct. 20, 2022 10:00 AM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) has signed a master franchise agreement in Kuwait for its brands Rumble, Club Pilates, StretchLab and CycleBar.
- The deal, signed with Kuwait Real Estate Company, Aqarat, will result in the opening of a minimum of eight studios early in the initial 10-year term of the agreement, with additional studios to be developed based on market opportunity.
- Kuwait has the fourth largest fitness industry in the Middle East with annual revenue of nearly $240M.
- Company currently has studios across multiple brands operating or in development in 15 countries including across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia.
- Most recently in 2022,it signed master franchise agreements for Club Pilates in Mexico and the UK, and for CycleBar in Japan.
