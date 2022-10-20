JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has won a multi-year extension of its role as the card issuer for Disney (NYSE:DIS) Visa Card, Disney Premier Visa Card, and Disney Visa Debit Card programs, it said Thursday.

Chase, which bills itself as the largest co-brand card issuer in the U.S., said it, Disney (DIS), and Visa (NYSE:V) have worked together for almost 20 years on the card programs.

"The extension of our co-brand card program with Disney (DIS) and Visa (V) illustrates our collective commitment to providing Disney Cardmembers with rewards and experiences that deliver value and help create lasting memories," said Ed Olebe, president of Chase Co-Brand Cards (JPM).

Card issuers have been adjusting and sweetening credit card rewards programs to gain new customers and retain existing cardmembers. The co-branded Disney cards offer 10% on select purchases on shopDisney.com; 10% off some merchandise purchases of $50 or more at certain locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort; 15% off the non-discounted price of some guided tours at the parks; 10% off at some dining locations most days at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

In September, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) saw its credit card delinquency rate tick up, though it's still well below the prepandemic level.