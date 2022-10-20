WisdomTree to transfer listing to NYSE, trade under WT ticker symbol

Oct. 20, 2022 9:46 AM ETWisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is transferring the listing of its common stock to the NYSE from The Nasdaq.
  • WisdomTree anticipates its common stock to trade on the NYSE at market open on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, under the new ticker symbol “WT”.
  • The Co'.s common stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “WETF” on Nasdaq until the close of the market on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
  • The Co. also will change its corporate name from WisdomTree Investments to WisdomTree effective Nov. 7, 2022.

