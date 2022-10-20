ResMed raised to Buy at BofA citing Q1 beat
Oct. 20, 2022 10:07 AM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Bank of America upgraded medical device maker ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Buy from Neutral on Thursday, citing a favorable outlook and expecting the company to report better than expected revenue for Q1 fiscal 2023.
- The decision comes even as the analyst Lyanne Harrison issues consensus-beating Q3 revenue and earnings estimates for the company, which is expected to report its Q1 FY23 results on Oct. 27 after the closing bell.
- Raising the price target to $260 from $245 per share, Harrison highlighted the favorable trends in chip supply and production ramp in the company's respiratory care devices C2C and AS11.
- The firm also underscored RMD's undervaluation, noting that its stock is trading at a discount to the historical average in terms of the price-to-earnings ratio.
- Read: Despite a Q4 beat, JPMorgan and RBC Capital Markets moved to downgrade RMD in August, citing its valuation.
