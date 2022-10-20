Syrah Resources to explore graphite deal with LG Energy, wins $220M DoE grant

Syrah Resources (OTCPK:SYAAF) jumped as much as 17% to a four-year high inAustralia on Thursday after saying it signed a non-binding initial agreement with South Korean battery producer LG Energy Solution to evaluate supplying natural graphite anode material from Syrah's Vidalia plant in Louisiana.

The companies said they will seek to finalize a binding offtake agreement by the end of this year to supply 2K metric tons/year of the key lithium-ion battery component starting in 2025 and boost it to at least 10K tons/year after expanding production capacity at Vidalia to 45K tons/year.

Syrah (OTCPK:SYAAF) also said it was selected for a grant of as much as $220M by the U.S. Department of Energy to be used to finance the potential expansion of the Vidalia plant.

Lithium producer Albemarle secured a ~$150M DoE grant for a planned lithium plant in North Carolina, and Piedmont Lithium was selected for a $141M DoE grant to support the construction of its $600M Tennessee Lithium project.