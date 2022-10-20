Leading indicators slip slightly more in September, reflecting recession risk
Oct. 20, 2022
- September Leading Indicators: -0.4% to 115.9 vs. -0.3% expected and -0.3% prior.
- The Conference Board's LEI has dropped 2.8% in the six-month period between March and September 2022, reversing from the 1.4% growth in the previous six months.
- "The US LEI fell again in September and its persistent downward trajectory in recent months suggests a recession is increasingly likely before year-end," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of Economics at The Conference Board.
- "Amid high inflation, slowing labor markets, rising interest rates, and tighter credit conditions, The Conference Board forecasts real GDP growth will be 1.5% year-over-year in 2022, before slowing further in the first half of next year," he said.
- The Coincident Economic Index for the U.S. rose 0.2% in September to 108.9 after rising 0.1% in August. The 0.9% increase in the March-September period slowed from its 1.4% rise in the previous six-month period.
- The Lagging Economic Index rose 0.6% to 116.2 after a 0.8% increase in August.
