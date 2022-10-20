Long-term mortgage rates' upward trajectory slows, but housing market remains impacted

Long-term mortgage rates' upward trajectory slowed last week, but the housing market continues to be adversely impacted.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.94% with an average 0.9 point for the week ending Oct. 20, up from last week when it averaged 6.92% and from 3.09% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.23% with an average 1.1 point, up from last week when it averaged 6.09% and from 2.33% a year ago.

5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 5.71% with an average 0.4 point, down from last week when it averaged 5.81% and higher than 2.54% a year ago.

The speed and level to which rates have climbed this year have greatly reduced refinance activity and exacerbated existing affordability challenges in the purchase market, Joel Kan, Mortgage Bankers Association's vice president and deputy chief economist, said.

Residential housing activity ranging from housing starts to home sales have been on downward trends coinciding with the rise in rates, according to Kan.

Hurricane Ian also impacted the home sales adversely, with the pending home sales sinking by 58% in three Florida metros, a recent report by Redfin (RDFN) said.

The pending sales also slumped in other areas of the country, the report noted. New listings were also affected.

Single-family residential construction has particularly slowed, according to Freddie Mac.