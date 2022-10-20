Solarvest to undertake units offering to raise up to C$650K
Oct. 20, 2022 10:23 AM ETSolarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS:CA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Solarvest BioEnergy said it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 6.5M units at C$0.10 per unit to raise up to C$650K in gross proceeds.
- Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant to buy one common stock at an exercise price of C$0.20 per share
- The company has set Oct. 19 as the record date to determine existing shareholders eligibility to buy units pursuant to the existing shareholder exemption.
- Solarvest on Thursday said it intends to use the net proceeds for the production of inventory, sales and marketing, equipment purchases, patenting costs and general working capital, including developing technologies.
- Part of the proceeds will also be used for a prospective restructuring of certain long term debt of the company.
