Solarvest to undertake units offering to raise up to C$650K

Oct. 20, 2022 10:23 AM ETSolarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS:CA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Trading charts background

da-kuk

  • Solarvest BioEnergy said it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 6.5M units at C$0.10 per unit to raise up to C$650K in gross proceeds.
  • Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant to buy one common stock at an exercise price of C$0.20 per share
  • The company has set Oct. 19 as the record date to determine existing shareholders eligibility to buy units pursuant to the existing shareholder exemption.
  • Solarvest on Thursday said it intends to use the net proceeds for the production of inventory, sales and marketing, equipment purchases, patenting costs and general working capital, including developing technologies.
  • Part of the proceeds will also be used for a prospective restructuring of certain long term debt of the company.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.