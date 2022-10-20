Laramar Therapeutics issued patent for lead pipeline candidate
Oct. 20, 2022 10:29 AM ETLarimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) has been granted a composition of matter patent covering CTI-1601, its lead pipeline candidate for Friedreich’s ataxia.
- The patent provides coverage through at least July 2040.
- CTI-1601, currently in phase 1, has Fast Track and Orphan Drug designation from the US FDA.
- The company plans to begin a phase 2 trial for CTI-1601 by the end of the year.
