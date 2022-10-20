Telos nabs U.S. Transportation Security approval to operate PreCheck system, stock +12%

Oct. 20, 2022 10:28 AM ETTelos Corporation (TLS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Fingerprint Biometric Authentication Button. Digital Security Concept

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) shares gained sharply on Thursday after the systems software provider said it has received an approval to become identity management operator for U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
  • Stock is up 12% at pixel time to trade at $9.35.
  • The approval positions Telos as TSA's authorised PreCheck enrollment provider, according to the SEC filing dated Oct. 18.
  • The Virginia-based tech provider said it has already started off the trial by providing TSA PreCheck enrollment services to a limited population of applicants in order to validate systems and processes in advance of its full implementation.
  • Once Telos successfully completes its trial period to the satisfaction of TSA, Telos will launch its services to the public more widely starting 2022, the report read.
  • It extends the company's existing contract with government agency on aviation security practices.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.