Telos nabs U.S. Transportation Security approval to operate PreCheck system, stock +12%
Oct. 20, 2022 10:28 AM ETTelos Corporation (TLS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) shares gained sharply on Thursday after the systems software provider said it has received an approval to become identity management operator for U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
- Stock is up 12% at pixel time to trade at $9.35.
- The approval positions Telos as TSA's authorised PreCheck enrollment provider, according to the SEC filing dated Oct. 18.
- The Virginia-based tech provider said it has already started off the trial by providing TSA PreCheck enrollment services to a limited population of applicants in order to validate systems and processes in advance of its full implementation.
- Once Telos successfully completes its trial period to the satisfaction of TSA, Telos will launch its services to the public more widely starting 2022, the report read.
- It extends the company's existing contract with government agency on aviation security practices.
