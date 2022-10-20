Cosmo Energy selects Domo to accelerate data democratization
Oct. 20, 2022
- Cosmo Energy (OTCPK:CSGYY) has chosen Domo’s (NASDAQ:DOMO) cloud-based platform to accelerate data democratization across the entire business.
- Cosmo also saw increased efficiency and alignment between its IT and business departments, leveraging data and Domo to make informed decisions to improve business performance.
- Noriko Rzonca, Chief Digital Officer at Cosmo Energy , commented, “We started the BI process in reverse to accelerate our data democratization. By starting with visualizing our questions, rather than focusing on intensive data preparation -- which the Domo platform easily handles -- we were able to eliminate the rework and redevelopment that occurs with other traditional BI tools. I believe this was made possible because of Domo’s unique all-in-one platform and I am looking forward to implementing our training program to achieve our data democratization goals in a short amount of time.”
