Quest Diagnostics rises on strong Q3 result, raises 2022 forecast

Oct. 20, 2022 10:45 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is trading 5.6% higher after it raised its guidance and beat revenue, profit estimates as its business rebounding in August and September from the softer volume trends seen earlier in the year.
  • The company now expects 2022 net revenue between $9.72B to $9.86B from prior outlook of $9.50B to $9.75B, ahead of analyst estimate of $9.67B.
  • 2022 adjusted diluted EPS expected to be between $9.75 and $9.95 from prior outlook of $9.55 and $9.95, and ahead of estimates of $9.68 consensus.
  • The company expects COVID-19 testing revenues to be between $1.34B to $1.41B from prior outlook of $1.15B to $1.30B.
  • Revenue fell 10.1% Y/Y to $2.49B, but beat estimates by $150M.
  • Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.36 beats by $0.18.

Comments

