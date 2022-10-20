Skykit joins hands with New Relic for making data observatory more accessible
Oct. 20, 2022 10:47 AM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Skykit integrates with New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) via New Relic Instant Observability, an open source ecosystem of 500+ integrations, tools, and pre-built observability resources.
- Skykit is a provider of workplace experience tools and cloud-based digital signage solutions that streamline customer and employee communication.
- “We are proud to partner with New Relic to make observability data even more accessible across digital signage,” said Irfan Khan, Skykit CEO. “New Relic customers now have a secure and scalable solution for broadcasting their critical dashboards to digital signage. Our solution engages teams with heads-up communication and instant, real-time access to critical data, even when team members are working on other tasks or programs.”
