Oct. 20, 2022

  • CFRA analyst Alexander Yokum downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stock to Hold from Buy on Thursday after the regional bank's Q3 results showed slower loan growth as the more tepid economy cools.
  • "Loan growth was cut in half in the third quarter and settled in at just 2% as the strong growth from the previous two quarters dissipated," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.
  • Fifth Third (FITB) stock has dropped 2.5% in Thursday morning trading.
  • Yokum trimmed his 2022 EPS estimate by $0.14 to $3.45 and 2023's EPS estimate by $0.20 to $4.03.
  • "Despite prudent expense management and efficiency gains, we have become more cautious on shares of FITB," he said, citing the decelerating loan growth.
  • Yokum's Hold rating aligns with SA's Quant rating on Fifth Third (FITB) and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • Take a look at FITB's balance sheet to see how its loans have been trending.

