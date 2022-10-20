Recharge Resources plans to spin off Pinchi Lake Nickel Project to create new firm

Oct. 20, 2022 10:53 AM ETRecharge Resources Ltd. (RECHF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Recharge Resources (OTCPK:RECHF) said Thursday it plans to transfer its Pinchi Lake Nickel Project in central British Columbia to a new unit (NextCharge) and spin out the shares of the unit to its shareholders of record on a 1 for 3 basis.
  • After closing, Recharge (OTCPK:RECHF) shareholders will own shares in both the company and the spun off unit.
  • Shares of NextCharge will be subject to resale restrictions, with 25% of the shares released from restrictions at the time of the spin-off completion and a further 25% released every four months thereafter.
  • Recharge (OTCPK:RECHF) is targeting Dec. 5 as the effective date of the proposed spin-off.
  • The name NextCharge Battery Metals has been reserved for the unit.
  • There is no certainty that the spin-off will be completed on the terms proposed or at all.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.