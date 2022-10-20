Video platform Rumble drops amid short report from The Bear Cave

Oct. 20, 2022

  • Video platform Rumble Inc., which went public through a de-SPAC deal last month, (NASDAQ:RUM) fell 9.8% amid a new short report from The Bear Cave.
  • The Bear Cave short report argues that Rumble (RUM), viewed as a conservative alternative to YouTube, has struggled to move into mainstream content.
  • Rumble, run by CEO Chris Pavlovski, has gained much attention this year as alternative YouTube platform and after it announced a deal with former President Donald Trump's s social media company and his platform Truth Social.
  • Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) skyrocketed 40% in its first day of trading on Sept. 19 after completing a de-SPAC transaction. The shares have since dropped 55%.
  • Rumble (RUM) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's email request for comment on the short report.
  • On Wednesday Rumble filed for a securities offering.

