More BoJ intervention on the horizon? Yen exceeds 150 level for first time since 1990

The Japanese yen briefly weakened through its key psychological level of 150 against the U.S. dollar in early Thursday trading, in a move that's keeping investors on their toes for another potential round of FX intervention to prop up the brittle currency.

The yen earlier fell as much as 0.2% to 150.08 against the strengthening greenback for the first time in 32 years, only to reverse those losses to gain 0.2% to 149.58 at the time of writing, compared with 114.26 a year before.

The Bank of Japan stepped in in September to support the yen's relentless swoon, but it clearly hasn't been proven successful, as the yen has already erased the intervention-inspired gains.

"It is difficult for a government that is already running a large trade deficit to raise the value of its currency using official intervention alone, and the recent intervention does not appear to have been particularly effective," Nomura Chief Economist Richard Koo wrote in a recent note.

"Japan has the world’s second-largest foreign exchange reserves, but they are still a limited resource and unlimited intervention is impossible," he added.

Many market participants are keeping a close eye on yield differentials between the 10-year U.S. Treasury note (US10Y) and Japan's 10-year benchmark. The 10-year UST yield is changing hands at 4.15%, the highest since since 2007, as the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking cycle goes strong. By comparison, the JGB yield has been capped at or under 0.25% due to the BoJ's yield curve control policy.

Nevertheless, the breach of the yen's closely watched technical level puts the BoJ in the spotlight ahead of its monetary policy meeting next week, when it's largely expected to keep rates at near zero levels. But investors have criticized those ultra-low rates because they think that's fueling the currency depreciation.

Despite the central bank's pledge to keep monetary policy loose, "I believe the yen’s extreme weakness offers the Bank of Japan an excellent opportunity to normalize monetary policy," Koo contended, especially as the 10-year JGB pushed slightly over 0.25% in recent days, forcing the BoJ to make plans for a 250B yen (US$1.7B) bond-buying plan.

Earlier, Japan's trade deficit narrowed more than expected in September.