Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow rise on bullish earnings, weak housing data

U.S. stocks marched higher in Thursday morning trade as gains in megacap tech names, some strong quarterly reports and weak housing data offset earlier volatility spurred by the resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was 0.76% higher at 3,723.15 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) had gained 1.19% to 10,807.36 points, as a rise in shares of Alphabet and Amazon counteracted a slide in Tesla. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) added 1.04% to 30,739.37 points, helped by IBM.

All three major indices had opened lower, while the pound rallied against the dollar after Truss said she would quit, in what would be the shortest regime as prime minister in UK's history. The resignation came after the introduction of a mini-budget that spurred a liquidity crisis in the bond market.

IBM boosted the Dow after the tech giant reported better-than-expected third quarter results and issued an upbeat outlook. A strong earnings report from telecom major AT&T also added to the positive sentiment, helping the S&P 500 Communication Services sector gain the most.

Tesla fell after the electric vehicle maker missed on third quarter revenue and warned that its deliveries could slow down due to supply chain and logistical issues.

In economic news, September existing home sales slumped for an eight consecutive month and fell to a 10-year low. The data helped support the notion that the Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle was having its intended effect on slowing the economy.

"The US economy is not especially interest rate sensitive, but of course housing is the one sector where rising rates have a direct and swift impact on activity," UBS' Paul Donovan said.

"The eighth straight drop in existing home sales takes the cumulative fall from the January peak to 27%, but this is not the floor. The surge in mortgage rates to nearly 7% over the past few weeks has triggered a further drop in mortgage demand, and we expect home sales to keep falling until early next year," Pantheon said.

Among other data, October Philly Fed manufacturing index numbers arrived lower than forecasted at -8.7 compared to -5.

Weekly jobless claims fell by 12K to 214K compared to the consensus figure of 235K, indicating that the labor market remained tight and resilient even as interest rates rise.

Turning to Treasury yields, rates have come down from earlier highs. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) and the 2-year yield (US2Y) were both up 2 basis points each at 4.15% and 4.57%, respectively.

Investors will also be looking out for further talks from Fed officials, with Philly Fed President Patrick Harker and governor Michelle Bowman speaking later in the day.