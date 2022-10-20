Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has raised its full-year outlook for service revenue growth and OEBITDA based on strong momentum across all commercial business lines.

The satellite communications company now expects total service revenue growth of 8% to 9% for full-year 2022, compared to previous outlook of 7%-9% growth.

Full-year 2022 operational EBITDA is seen at ~$420M vs. $410M-$420M previously.

For third quarter, the Virginia-based firm reported total revenue of $184.1M (+14% Y/Y), which consisted of $139M of service revenue and $45.1M of revenue related to equipment sales and engineering and support projects.

It racked in $2.1M in net income, compared to net loss of $2.1M in the third quarter of 2021. The change in net income was primarily the result of growth in total revenue, which was broad based.

Operational EBITDA grew 8% Y/Y to a record $107.8M.

Total billable subscribers grew 17% year-over-year to 1,973,000 by the end of the quarter, mainly due to growth in commercial IoT.

CEO Matt Desch said, "We have continued to see strong momentum across all commercial business lines. Based upon these trends we are increasing our full-year outlook for service revenue growth and OEBITDA, and we expect 2022 will be another record year."

Iridium (IRDM) ended the quarter with gross debt of $1.6B and a cash and cash equivalents balance of $218.8M, for a net debt balance of $1.39B.

IRDM shares were marginally down at 11AM ET