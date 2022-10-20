U.S. equity REITs raise 93.7% lower capital in September

  • The U.S. equity REITs raised a total of $1.55B in capital in September, up from $1.17B in August but 93.7% down Y/Y, according to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
  • All the capital raised came through debt offerings, the report said.
  • Industrial REIT, Prologis (PLD), raised the most capital during the month, with $650M of unsecured notes sold.
  • Specialized REIT, Digital Realty Trust (DLR), raised about $550M through senior unsecured notes offering, while office REIT, Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), sold $350M of unsecured notes.
  • For the first nine months of 2022, specialized REITs, VICI Properties (VICI) and American Tower (AMT), raised the most capital, of $8.73B and $3.65B, respectively.
  • The total year-to-date capital raised, through September, stood at $36.7B, down 61.8% on a yearly basis, the data showed.

