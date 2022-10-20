Revance Therapeutics submits sBLA for Daxxify for cervical dystonia
Oct. 20, 2022 11:19 AM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the US FDA for Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) to gain an indication for cervical dystonia.
- The ailment is a chronic condition in which the neck muscles contract involuntarily, causing abnormal movements and awkward posture of the head and neck.
- The company said the US market for muscle movement disorders is ~$1B.
- Daxxify was approved earlier this year for the reduction of frown lines.
