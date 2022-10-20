Wells Fargo: Market bottom won't come until Fed pivot

With stocks rebounding this week in response to the early stages of the corporate earnings season, Wells Fargo remained cautious about the market longer term, arguing that the Federal Reserve will likely continue on its ultra-hawkish course until it starts to see a significant real-world impact from its higher interest rates.

“Longer term, we do not expect to find a sustained market bottom until the Fed pivots spurred by a capital markets ‘break,’ or EPS coming down drastically," the firm stated in a note published Thursday.

The recent upswing has come thanks to "better-than-feared" corporate results and oversold technical levels, Wells Fargo said, adding that stocks have also received a boost as the UK walked back aggressive fiscal proposals.

In the rally, the S&P 500 (SP500), along its benchmark mirroring ETFs (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NYSEARCA:VOO) and (NYSEARCA:IVV), climbed +2.5% for October. Year-to-date the S&P 500 is -22%.

In the short term, the firm believes the upswing can continue if earnings keep topping expectations and if signs develop that the Fed might soften its policy. Wells Fargo also pointed to the war in Ukraine and the midterm elections as possible catalysts.

Wells Fargo maintained its S&P trading range of 3350-3950 and stated that “[we] believe we are now headed to the higher end of the range.”

However, Wells Fargo warned that stocks could turn lower again if the UK situation destabilizes, if the Fed keeps up its aggressive interest rate push or if corporate results deteriorate.

Given the potential volatility, Wells Fargo signaled that a stock-picking strategy offered opportunity, advising clients to focus on "long-term price momentum" names, which it says "typically helps during times of stress."

In a note published earlier this month, Wells Fargo listed some of the long-term momentum stocks in the various S&P sectors, noting names like ADP (ADP), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Eli Lilly (LLY), Marathon Oil (MRO) and General Mills (GIS).

On Thursday, major averages march higher as gains in megacap tech names, some strong quarterly reports and weak housing data offset earlier volatility spurred by the resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.