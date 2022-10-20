ManpowerGroup's (NYSE:MAN) stock rose ~6% on Thursday after Q3 net earnings grew 13.9% Y/Y.

However, Q3 revenue declined -6.6% Y/Y to $4.8B.

"During the quarter, our higher margin Experis and Talent Solutions brands experienced strong revenue growth while our Manpower brand achieved modest constant currency revenue growth," said ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO Jonas Prising.

Net earnings increased to $111.3, compared to $97.7M in Q3 2021.

The company said Q3 included integration costs from the U.S. Experis acquisition which reduced EPS by $0.08 in the quarter. Excluding these costs, EPS was $2.21.

ManpowerGroup added that results in Q3 were also impacted by the stronger U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period, resulting in a 33 cent negative impact to EPS in Q3 Y/Y.

Outlook:

"Many segments of the market are growing and we continue to invest in resources to capture these growth opportunities. At the same time, we are taking the necessary cost actions in parts of the business that are experiencing slowing market demand. With that said, labor markets remain resilient and we see continued solid demand as we begin the fourth quarter," Prising commented.

Prising added that Q4 EPS is expected between $2.11 and $2.19, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of $0.38. The company's guidance excludes expected integration costs ranging between $3M to $5M.