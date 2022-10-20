QYOU Media to acquire Maxamtech Digital Ventures
Oct. 20, 2022 11:24 AM ETQYOU Media Inc. (QYOUF), QYOU:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- QYOU Media (OTCQB:QYOUF) has executed a binding term sheet to acquire a majority ownership stake in Maxamtech Digital Ventures, a six year old India based venture creating technology and games for the mobile gaming industry.
- The acquisition continues the recent push by QYOU Media and The Q India to ramp up its portfolio of direct-to-consumer products as it moves into 2023.
- Revenue in the mobile gaming business is expected to reach over $5B in 2025, largely fueled by discovery and adoption of casual and free to play games, a specialty of Maxamtech's Gaming 360 platform.
- "As we push forward into 2023 to create greater opportunities to leverage our audience reach with new products for monetization and interactivity, it was a natural fit to bring this into our business more directly." said QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis.
