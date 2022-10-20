Lithia & Driveway forays into luxury RV market with Airstream Adventures acquisition
Oct. 20, 2022 11:26 AM ETLithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE:LAD) has acquired Portland, Oregon-based Airstream dealership group, Airstream Adventures.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Founded in 2010 by Ted Davis, Parker Johnstone and John Dimmer, Airstream Adventures is said to be the largest dealership group in the world for Airstream brand of travel trailers. It operates locations throughout the Pacific Northwest and Northern California in key markets including Portland, Seattle, Boise, Spokane, San Francisco, and Morgan Hill.
- The acquisition covers Ultimate Airstreams, their custom Airstream upfitter as well as all six Airstream Adventures stores in Oregon, Washington Idaho and California. Davis and team will join Lithia & Driveway (LAD) as part of the deal.
