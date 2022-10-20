WD-40 Company stock slips as lower margin hurts near-term outlook
Oct. 20, 2022 11:27 AM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) fell sharply on Thursday as bleak annual guidance coming in with declining fourth quarter's margins spooked investors.
- Guidance: The San Diego-based household products company said it expects FY 2023 sales to range between $545-$570M, reflecting growth of 5 to 10% on year-on-year basis from $518.8M revenue reported on Wednesday.
- Advertising and promotion investments are projected to be between 5-6% of net sales
- Gross margin forecasted between 51-53% and earnings per share is anticipated to be within $5.09-$5.24 for the current year.
- In fourth quarter's results, WDFC reported 13% growth in revenue to $130.4M on the back of increased sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Product within the Americas and Asia distributor markets and WD-40 Specialist in the Unites States.
- On constancy currency basis, revenue stood at $137.1M.
- Revenue By Region: Americas, $68M (+25% Y/Y); EMEA, $43.62M (-3% Y/Y); and Asia-Pacific, $18.81M (+18% Y/Y).
- By products: Maintenance products, $121.90M (+17% Y/Y); and Homecare and cleaning products, $8.52M (-22% Y/Y).
- "We are pleased we were able to achieve solid topline growth of our maintenance products in this volatile environment, including 8 percent growth of WD-40 Multi-Use Product and 19 percent growth of WD-40 Specialist," commented CEO Steve Brass.
- The quarterly numbers took the company's full-year revenue growth to 6%, however, gross margin contracted to 49.1% from 54% in FY 2021.
- Gross margin for the quarter stood at 47.4%, down from 51.2% in a year-ago quarter.
- "Unfortunately, gross margin was the Achilles heel of fiscal year 2022. The current inflationary environment has severely disrupted our ability to achieve our 55 percent gross margin target over the near-term," Brass added.
- Advertising and sales promotion expenses were down 2% in the fourth quarter to $10.1M.
- Net Income rose 77% to $14.8M for the company to finish the year at 4% decline in annual profits.
- GAAP EPS was $1.08 for the quarter vs. $0.61 in the prior year quarter.
- Buyback: During FY 2022, WDFC repurchased $29.2M at an average of $210.39 per share under its new $75M buyback program valid through Aug. 2023.
- WDFC shares are down 9% in midday session on Thursday to trade at $155.75
- "WD-40: Interesting Business, Not So Interesting Stock Price," explains Seeking Alpha contributor at Sell rating to the stock.
Comments