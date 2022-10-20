WD-40 Company stock slips as lower margin hurts near-term outlook

Oct. 20, 2022 11:27 AM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Economic crisis - Financial and business background

zoom-zoom

  • WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) fell sharply on Thursday as bleak annual guidance coming in with declining fourth quarter's margins spooked investors.
  • Guidance: The San Diego-based household products company said it expects FY 2023 sales to range between $545-$570M, reflecting growth of 5 to 10% on year-on-year basis from $518.8M revenue reported on Wednesday.
  • Advertising and promotion investments are projected to be between 5-6% of net sales
  • Gross margin forecasted between 51-53% and earnings per share is anticipated to be within $5.09-$5.24 for the current year.
  • In fourth quarter's results, WDFC reported 13% growth in revenue to $130.4M on the back of increased sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Product within the Americas and Asia distributor markets and WD-40 Specialist in the Unites States.
  • On constancy currency basis, revenue stood at $137.1M.
  • Revenue By Region: Americas, $68M (+25% Y/Y); EMEA, $43.62M (-3% Y/Y); and Asia-Pacific, $18.81M (+18% Y/Y).
  • By products: Maintenance products, $121.90M (+17% Y/Y); and Homecare and cleaning products, $8.52M (-22% Y/Y).
  • "We are pleased we were able to achieve solid topline growth of our maintenance products in this volatile environment, including 8 percent growth of WD-40 Multi-Use Product and 19 percent growth of WD-40 Specialist," commented CEO Steve Brass.
  • The quarterly numbers took the company's full-year revenue growth to 6%, however, gross margin contracted to 49.1% from 54% in FY 2021.
  • Gross margin for the quarter stood at 47.4%, down from 51.2% in a year-ago quarter.
  • "Unfortunately, gross margin was the Achilles heel of fiscal year 2022. The current inflationary environment has severely disrupted our ability to achieve our 55 percent gross margin target over the near-term," Brass added.
  • Advertising and sales promotion expenses were down 2% in the fourth quarter to $10.1M.
  • Net Income rose 77% to $14.8M for the company to finish the year at 4% decline in annual profits.
  • GAAP EPS was $1.08 for the quarter vs. $0.61 in the prior year quarter.
  • Buyback: During FY 2022, WDFC repurchased $29.2M at an average of $210.39 per share under its new $75M buyback program valid through Aug. 2023.
  • WDFC shares are down 9% in midday session on Thursday to trade at $155.75
  • "WD-40: Interesting Business, Not So Interesting Stock Price," explains Seeking Alpha contributor at Sell rating to the stock.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.