Dover (NYSE:DOV) wobbles between gains and losses in Thursday's trading after reporting better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings, but the company lowered its full-year earnings and revenue outlook as it prepares to cut production to adjust to reduced demand.

Q3 net income edged higher to $286M, or $2.00/share, from $264M, or $1.81/share, in the year-earlier quarter, helped by solid levels of order backlogs and demand across its portfolio.

Dover (DOV) said it now sees FY 2022 adjusted earnings of $8.40-$8.50/share based on 7%-9% revenue growth, after previously guiding for adjusted EPS of $8.45-$8.65 based on full-year revenue growth of 8%-10%.

"The supply chain challenges that we have endured for the past 18 months continued to improve in the quarter, which has allowed us to deplete our backlog at a faster rate and reduce our order conversion lead times closer to pre-pandemic levels," CEO Richard Tobin said.

Dover's (DOV) stock price return shows a 32% YTD loss and a 28% decline during the past year.