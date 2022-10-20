BDT & Company, run by former Goldman Sachs (GS) executive Byron Trott, and MSD, a investment firm backed by Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, have agreed to merge to create an advisory and investment firm serving family- and founder-led business owners and long-term investors.

The combination will bring together BDT, a merchant bank to closely held businesses and their owners founded in 2009 by Byron Trott, and MSD, a long-term-oriented investment firm that invests on behalf of such investors including Michael Dell and his family. Since 2010, BDT and MSD have collectively deployed more than $50B in total capital across their investment strategies.

The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2023. Financial terms weren't disclosed. When the deal closes, Byron Trott and MSD's Gregg Lemkau will serve as co-CEOs. Trott will serve as chairman of the combined firm's board and Michael Dell will become chairman of the advisory board.

The company's combined investment platform will span Private Capital, Credit, Real Estate, and Growth Equity.

"The firm will be distinguished by its stable, long-term capital base and its shared culture of aligned investment," they said. BDT and its employee owners are the largest investors in aggregate across all BDT funds. Likewise, MSD employees are the firm's largest investor in aggregate outside of the Dell family, representing almost 15% of non-Dell capital invested.

Lemkau, currently CEO of MSD, joined the firm in 2021 after serving as co-head of the Investment Banking division at Goldman Sachs (GS). Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Goldman was considering clawing back unvested compensation from former division heads, such as Lemkau, who left the bank for firms that were considered clients rather than competitors.