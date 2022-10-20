Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said on Thursday that its Fitness+ service would be available to iPhone users without also having an Apple Watch starting next week with the launch of iOS 16.1.

The fitness service is slated to be available on October 24 to iPhone users in 21 countries, with more expected over time.

Fitness+, which costs $9.99 per month, was previously only available to iPhone users if they had an Apple Watch.

Apple (AAPL) added that customers can receive three free months of Fitness+ with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

In addition, Apple said that Fitness+ would feature an Artist Spotlight series featuring music from Taylor Swift, as well as a new yoga workout program and more music collections.

The tech giant said at its product event held in September that Fitness+ would be coming to the iPhone, but did not give an exact time frame.

Apple's (AAPL) services continue to be a big part of its revenue growth. In the most recent quarter, Apple (AAPL) generated $19.6B in Services-related revenue, up from $17.48B in the year-ago period.

Apple (AAPL) shares rose 1% to $145.28 in mid-day trading.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) is slated to host its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report after the close of trading on October 27.

On Tuesday, Apple (AAPL) unveiled several new products, including updated versions of its Apple TV set-top box and iPad Pro tablet.