Hudson Pacific upgraded, Boston Properties downgraded at Credit Suisse
Oct. 20, 2022 12:00 PM ETHudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP), BXPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) stock has risen 2.2% after Credit Suisse analyst Tayo Okusanya upgraded the office REIT to Neutral from Underperform as the market has already fully priced in expected earnings dilution from tenant move-outs and higher interest expense.
- At the same time, the analyst downgraded Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Neutral from Outperform as "reduced earnings growth estimates suggest minimal earnings growth in both 2023 and 2024. Still, the stock is up 0.8%.
- Overall, Okusanya has taken a more cautious view on the office REIT sector as weak demand trends indicate a slowdown in net absorption nationally in Q3 2022. "The tough macroeconomics backdrop will also make external growth difficult and rising rates will create earnings drag in 2H22 and 2023," he said.
- In March, SA Quant rating flagged Hudson Pacific (HPP) for its high risk of performing poorly and still remains a Sell. Okusanya's Neutral rating on Boston Properties (BXP), though, agrees with the Quant rating of Hold.
- SA contributor Value Quest rate Hudson Pacific (HPP) a Buy for its solid dividend yield
