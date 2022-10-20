Southern raised at KeyBanc as Vogtle startup makes it a 'premium utility again'

Oct. 20, 2022 11:58 AM ETThe Southern Company (SO), D, EXCXLU, FSLR, ENPH, NOVABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Nuclear power station with steaming cooling towers and canola field

RelaxFoto.de/E+ via Getty Images

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) is upgraded Thursday to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $70 price target at KeyBanc, which said the completion of the Vogtle 3 nuclear reactor in Georgia should make it "a premium utility again," but shares -0.9% as the broader utility sector (XLU) is hammered again.

The startup of Vogtle 3 "should bring a significant relief to investors who watched the plant's challenging construction process over the last decade," KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp wrote.

But Karp downgraded Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Sector Weight from Overweight, "driven by our cautious top-down view on the group in general," viewing Dominion as a utility with "above average potential that, however, so far has not been realized," and seeing Exelon as unlikely to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Karp sees the recent selloff in utilities marking "the beginning of the end of utes' outperformance in this cycle," but she said she is turning more positive on renewables, upgrading First Solar (FSLR) to Overweight as "the most direct beneficiary" of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The analyst believes Enphase Energy (ENPH) is "best positioned to grow and execute through near-term headwinds, given its global presence and dominant market share," also liking Sunnova's (NOVA) attractive growth rate and valuation.

Southern (SO) shares are "still too expensive to hold through a recession," JR Research writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.